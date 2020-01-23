Michelle Carter released from prison

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — After serving a little less than a year for involuntary manslaughter, Michelle Carter was released from prison Thursday morning.

Carter, 23, was escorted out of the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth by a pair of correctional officers just before 9:30 a.m.

She was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being found guilty of urging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to take his own life through a series of calls and text messages back in 2014.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Carter’s appeal.

The case garnered national attention and sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.

Roy’s family released a statement following her release:

“The US Supreme Court decision not to hear the appeal and her release today brings closure. It’s been a painfully long 6 years and we are ready to move on. While we are disappointed that she was not required to serve her full sentence it doesn’t change that Conrad is forever gone. We will continue to remember him and honor him. We will also continue raise awareness for suicide prevention in the hopes that no other family has to face this kind of pain.”

Carter was granted early release after earning good-time credits while behind bars.

The office of Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson called Carter a “model inmate,” saying she held a job at the prison, took part in a variety of programs, from vocational to religious, and didn’t have any disciplinary issues.

“She will be, hopefully, reintegrating successfully given opportunities she had while she was here,” Hodgson said during a news conference on Thursday.

“There is every expectation that, while they’re here, that they should be focused on things that are going to be helpful when they leave here,” he added.

Now that Carter is out of prison, she’ll be on probation for the next five years.

HBO released a documentary about the case titled, “I Love You, Now Die.”

Sheriff Hodgson said his staff is trained for high-profile inmates and scenarios.

“We’ve already had experience with that with Aaron Hernandez,” Hodgson said.

The sheriff said while housing inmates like Carter and Hernandez, mental health and safety awareness is vital.

“We have to be concerned about the security of the environment, that no one inside the facility who’s being incarcerated with that individual would, perhaps, try to raise their notoriety by doing something to harm them,” he explained.

Watch Sheriff Hodgson’s full news conference below: