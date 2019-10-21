Memorial set up for teen shot, killed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A portion of the sidewalk along Ashley Boulevard in New Bedford is adorned with balloons and dozens of candles to honor a teenage boy killed there over the weekend.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Paul Collazo-Ruiz, 17, and a 20-year-old man were shot Saturday night near the intersection with Tallman Street.

Collazo-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’s office said, while the second victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where at last check he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made thus far as police continue to investigate the shooting.

People throughout the day on Sunday and Monday were seen stopping by the memorial to pay tribute to Collazo-Ruiz. Friends of his tell Eyewitness News he was a “funny guy with an infectious smile.”

A memorial with dozens of candles, balloons and a photo is set up on Ashley Blvd in New Bedford for Paul Collazo-Ruiz. The 17-year-old was shot and killed here Saturday night @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/gCMDe77geM — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) October 21, 2019

