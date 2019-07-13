Memorial service held in honor of 7 killed in motorcycle crash

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pledged $100,000 towards fundraising efforts for the families of seven motorcyclists killed in the devastating motorcycle crash last month.

Kraft made the announcement at a memorial being held Saturday at Gillette Stadium in honor of the victims.

The service is being hosted by the Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle group of which all the victims were members.

The seven bikers were killed last month when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into the group. The pickup driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, waived extradition and had agreed to return to New Hampshire to face seven charges of negligent homicide, one count for each life taken in the crash

HAPPENING NOW: Opening remarks as hundreds of motorcyclist gather to remember the 7 who were killed in NH.

Those killed were: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.

hundreds are gathering for the fallen 7.

The service will begin at noon and go until 5 p.m. at the P-10 parking lot at Gillette. Donations towards the club’s fundraiser are being accepted.

At last check, the group had raised about $560,000 of a $700,000 goal, plus Kraft’s $100,000 donation.