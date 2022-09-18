ATTLEBORO, R.I. (WPRI) — A memorial is growing in the area of South Avenue in Attleboro, honoring the lives of two teenagers who were killed in a car crash Sunday morning.

Police have so far only identified the victims as two male teenagers from Attleboro.

12 News was at the memorial, where dozens of friends and family members were seen dropping off flowers, and other items honoring the victims.

Nick Piazza was one of the dozens that made their way to the memorial, to pay his respects to the two victims he calls his close friends.

“He was the centerpiece of our friend group…. I don’t think anyone has truly processed it, everyone’s still kind of in shock – it feels like an empty hole it feels like emptiness.” Said Piazza.

Another friend of one of the victims says he was like family to her.

“To find out I was texting him yesterday and today he’s gone, it’s just like kind of like painful to think that someone can be gone so soon and how he was taken so early.” Said Adyson Davenport.

Friends and loved ones also tell 12 News they will be staying at the memorial throughout Sunday night, holding a candlelight vigil in the two victim’s honor.

Police say multiple agencies continue to investigate this crash.