Memorial for slain police dog scheduled for Gillette Stadium

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A memorial service for a police dog killed during an investigation that also resulted in gunshot injuries to two officers will be held at Gillette Stadium this week.

Braintree Chief Mark Dubois says the service for K-9 Kitt will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and attendance will be limited to uniformed public safety personnel and invited guests.

Kitt, a Belgian malinois, was shot and killed June 4 while chasing a domestic violence suspect.

Police say the dog diverted the attention of the suspect away from his handler.

That handler, William Cushing Jr. and officer Matthew Donoghue were shot but survived.

The suspect was fatally shot.