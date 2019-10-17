Breaking News
Members of Brockton’s ‘Head Shot Mafia’ arrested on fentanyl charges

SE Mass

by: Joseph Griswold,

Posted: / Updated:
Massachusetts State Police cruisers

BROCKTON Mass. (WPRI) —  Three members of what Massachusetts State Police are calling a “violent Brockton drug crew” were arrested on drug charges following a months-long investigation.

Placido Armando Pereira, 33, Natalio Miranda, 28, and Djoy Defrancesco, 23, all of Brockton, were arrested Wednesday morning. A fourth suspect, Jason Miranda, 24, of Taunton, is still at large.

Police began investigating the drug crew – known as the “Head Shot Mafia” – in September after receiving information that they were operating a fentanyl delivery service throughout Brockton and neighboring cities.

Customers allegedly placed fentanyl orders through a shared cellphone owned by members of the drug crew.

Police said an undercover officer bought fentanyl from members of the crew six times throughout the course of the investigation.

The suspects all have previous criminal records, according to police, and are being held following their initial appearance at U.S. District Court in Boston.

