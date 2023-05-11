SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A new medieval-themed entertainment center is coming to Swansea.

The Silver Stone Castle and Family Entertainment complex will be located at 358 G.A.R. Highway.

CEO Joseph Estrela said they are working hard to have the entertainment facility open by the end of the year or early next year.

“We have had so many setbacks with permits and approvals, and of course all of the issues that came with COVID, but we are finally moving along,” Estrela told 12 News. “The townspeople and the selectmen have been very supportive and we can’t wait to open up and serve the community and the surrounding area.”

The 80,000-square-foot complex will include indoor electric go-karts, an indoor pool, a tavern-style restaurant, two ballrooms, party rooms, laser tag, an arcade, virtual reality games, rock climbing walls, amusement rides, and an overhead rope course.

Silver Stone Castle Family Entertainment purchased the 19-acre property in 2019.

