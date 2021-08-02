Medical emergency led police to discover apparent drug lab in Mansfield apartment

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Residents of a Mansfield apartment complex are being allowed back inside after the discovery of an apparent drug lab caused an hours-long evacuation Monday morning.

Mansfield police said they initially responded to Fulton Place for a medical assistance call around 1:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they determined a male resident needed to be taken to the hospital due to “erratic and irrational behavior.”

Once police found “what appeared to be an active lab for manufacturing unlawful narcotics,” they evacuated the building and and brought in a hazmat team from the state fire marshal’s office and clandestine specialists from Massachusetts State Police.

Almost five hours after police first responded, the complex was declared safe and residents could return to their homes.

Police said they obtained a warrant to search the apartment of the individual involved, after which they discovered “a scene with specific ingredients that were consistent with attempting to manufacture an unlawful substance.”

It’s unclear at this time if the individual was successful in manufacturing the substance, police noted, adding that testing will be conducted at the state lab.

The suspect, when confronted as a result of the original call, appeared to be suffering from significant mental health issues, according to police, and was sent to the hospital for evaluation.

“This investigation will continue while balancing the need to assist this individual in crisis with the health and well-being of his neighbors,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “Because of the quick action of his neighbors in contacting 911 out of concern for his behavior, we were able to provide him with immediate medical services to ensure his overall health and safety.”