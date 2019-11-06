Mechanic dies from injuries suffered in gas station fire

Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

MANSFIELD, Mass (WPRI) — A mechanic who was severely burned in an explosion and fire at a Mansfield gas station several weeks ago has died.

Ron Stanovich, 64, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night, according to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Gregg Miliote.

Stanovich suffered life-threatening injuries when vapors from a 55-gallon drum of windshield wiper fluid ignited at Cannan Fuels on Sept. 25. His coworker told Eyewitness News that Stanovich was welding the drum when it exploded.

The fire spread through the shop though firefighters were able to keep the flames away from the gas pumps.

