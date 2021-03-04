MBTA to hold virtual meeting on accessibility improvements at South Attleboro station

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — With the South Attleboro Commuter Rail Station currently closed, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is set to discuss ways to modernize it.

The station on the Providence/Stoughton line was shut down last month due to concerns about the deteriorating structural conditions of the pedestrian bridge overpass.

The MBTA will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to talk about accessibility improvements.

The MBTA says it hopes to install elevators and renovate the train platforms.

The station is closed until further notice and the MBTA says passengers should consider using the Attleboro station as an alternative.