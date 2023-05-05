Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Commuter rail train tickets to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” tour at Gillette Stadium sold out within hours of going on sale Friday, leaving dozens of fans in search of another way to get to Foxboro later this month.

The MBTA’s special event concert train tickets for all three nights went on sale Friday morning and were completely sold out by the afternoon. The commuter rail service said it doesn’t plan on adding more trains at this time.

The roundtrip tickets cost $20 and will bring concertgoers from South Station and Providence Station to the Foxboro Station.

Swift is scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 20 and 21. She originally scheduled two shows, but added a third due to overwhelming demand. The 52-show stadium tour features a three-hour setlist of songs from her nearly 20-year career.

This is the latest ticket debacle related to Swift’s record-breaking tour. Millions of Swifties nationwide were left without tickets following Ticketmaster’s chaotic and glitch-ridden presale for the singer’s first tour since 2018.