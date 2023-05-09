Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

BOSTON (WPRI) — It’s no secret that tickets to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” tour are a hot commodity.

The MBTA recently discovered that the special event concert train tickets for her upcoming shows at Gillette Stadium are no exception.

Commuter rail train tickets for all three nights sold out within hours of going on sale last week, leaving dozens of fans in search of another way to get to Foxboro later this month.

That’s why the MBTA is releasing additional train tickets for two of Swift’s three sold-out shows. The train tickets for Swift’s May 20 and May 21 concerts will be released Friday at 11 a.m. exclusively on the mTicket app.

The roundtrip tickets cost $20 and will bring concertgoers from South Station and Providence Station to the Foxboro Station, depending on the night.

No additional train tickets will be released for the May 19 show, according to the MBTA.

Swift originally scheduled two shows, but added a third due to overwhelming demand. The 52-show stadium tour features a three-hour setlist of songs from her nearly 20-year career.

The special event concert train schedule for “The Eras” tour is as follows:

Friday, May 19 (Boston only):

Depart South Station: 4:05 p.m.

Depart Back Bay: 4:10 p.m.

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 4:30 p.m.

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21:

Boston:

Depart South Station: 4:05 p.m.

Depart Back Bay: 4:10 p.m.

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 4:30 p.m.

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 5:05 p.m.

Providence:

Depart Providence Station: 4:05 p.m.

Depart Pawtucket/Central Falls: 4:11 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 4:25 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 4:35 p.m.

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 5:20 p.m.

NOTE: Trains will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after each concert ends.

The MBTA warned that no refunds or exchanges will be available once tickets are purchased. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding.

This is the latest debacle related to Swift’s record-breaking tour. Millions of Swifties nationwide were left without tickets following Ticketmaster’s chaotic and glitch-ridden presale for the singer’s first tour since 2018.