MBTA closes South Attleboro Station over concerns of pedestrian bridge

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has closed the South Attleboro Station on the Providence/Stoughton line due to safety issues with the pedestrian bridge.

The MBTA posted the closing just before 10 p.m. Friday expressing their concerns about the deteriorating structural conditions of the bridge overpass.

The remaining trains that stopped at the station Friday night only dropped passengers off.

The MBTA says passengers should consider Attleboro Station as an alternative.

The station will be closed until further notice.

