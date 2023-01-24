NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford is one step closer to building a brand new pedestrian bridge over JFK Boulevard.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) approved the city’s plans to build the bridge, which would provide a new way to access the downtown intercity rail station from Purchase Street.

The next step will be to have the New Bedford City Council sign off on the $21 million project, as requested by Mayor Jon Mitchell.

“New Bedford deserves public amenities and spaces that are both functional and beautiful,” Mitchell said. “For a highly visible structure like this pedestrian bridge, excellence in design is a must. We have achieved that goal with this design … the result will be a new city landmark of which we can all be proud.”