Mayors in Fall River, Attleboro get challengers; Taunton’s is unopposed

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Voters in two Bristol County cities will have multiple options this fall when they are asked to decide who should lead their communities.

In Fall River, Mayor Paul Coogan has drawn three challengers as he seeks a second term: City Council President Cliff Ponte, software engineer Jonathan James Albernaz, and newcomer Michael Vandal.

In Attleboro, Mayor Paul Heroux is facing two challengers as he seeks a third term: retired state trooper Todd McGhee and former City Council candidate Jim Poore.

Voters in both Fall River and Attleboro will go to the polls on Sept. 21 to whittle the field of mayoral hopefuls down to two finalists, who will then face off in the regular municipal election on Nov. 2.

The deadline to register to vote in the preliminary election is Sept. 1 in both cities.

In Taunton, voters appear happy with the status quo: Mayor Shaunna O’Connell drew no challengers by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. O’Connell is seeking a second term.

Fall River, Attleboro and Taunton all award their mayors two-year terms. But Bristol County’s largest city — New Bedford — switched to four-year terms in 2019, so Mayor Jon Mitchell is not up for re-election again until 2023.