Mayor who unexpectedly died lies in state at City Hall

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Residents of the city of Brockton are paying final respects to Bill Carpenter after the three-term mayor’s unexpected death last week.

Carpenter’s body will lie in state on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at Brockton City Hall.

A funeral for Carpenter will be held Friday in the Brockton High School auditorium.

Carpenter was pronounced dead July 3 after being found unresponsive in his car outside a school where he had just dropped off a family member for a summer program.

No official cause of death has been released.

The 62-year-old Carpenter underwent a heart procedure earlier this year, but had returned to work and was planning to run for a fourth term as mayor in November.

