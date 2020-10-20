CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Mayor: Spike in Fall River's COVID-19 cases was expected

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River has been deemed a high risk community for COVID-19, and Mayor Paul Coogan said while the spike in cases was expected, it can be controlled.

The city has reported 2,300 COVID-19 cases overall, with 144 of them occurring within the past two weeks alone.

Coogan said he expects the city to stay in the red when the data is updated on Massachusetts’ community level data map Wednesday.

“People are not following the most basic instructions,” Coogan said. “We have parents testing positive sending their children to school. We have people in our community that are sick with a runny nose and fever going to work.”

Coogan is asking residents to be extra vigilant over the next few weeks and not risk erasing the city’s progress.

Along with Fall River , New Bedford, Attleboro, Dartmouth and Brockton are also considered to be high risk. Bristol County alone had 61 new positive cases for COVID-19 on Monday, along with one death.

