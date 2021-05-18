Police: 2 dead following shooting near Fall River park

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two men were shot and killed near a Fall River park Tuesday afternoon, according to Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza.

Cardoza said officers responded to 5th Street around 4:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area of Griffin Park.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gun shot wounds. Cardoza said both were rushed to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Detectives later learned a third person was also shot, but Cardoza said he drove himself to the hospital.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending family notification, Cardoza said.

The shooting occurred in the Corky Row section of the city, which Cardoza said is typically quiet.

“Like most neighborhoods in Fall River, it’s had its issues, but a lot of good people live here,” he said.

Mayor Paul Coogan said it’s “a very, very sad day” in Fall River.

“It makes no sense to say it’s senseless, because everything like this is,” Coogan said. “We can do so much better in Fall River.”

Cardoza said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.