NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Anali Farias used to call her older sister every single day.

“She usually calls every night and every morning,” 22-year-old Nia Farias said.

But the 16-year-old didn’t get a chance to call her sister Saturday night.

Anali was in the backseat of a car when she was shot and seriously wounded. The teenager was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries Thursday afternoon.

The sudden loss of her younger sister has Nia searching for answers.

“It’s just tragic,” Nia said. “My sister doesn’t have beef with anybody, so I wish I knew what the motive behind this was.”

The last time Nia saw her sister was in July, when the two celebrated her 16th birthday.

While Anali was being cared for by the state’s Department of Children and Families, Nia said her sister regularly stayed at various friends’ houses.

Anali’s death is being investigated as a homicide. New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell tells 12 News detectives have made progress in the search for her killer, though he wouldn’t go into details.

“They have some leads,” Mitchell said. “It was an extraordinarily tragic event, but it was not a random event. We are devoting every resource we can to bringing the right people to justice.”

In the meantime, Nia said her family is desperately awaiting an update from investigators.

“We’re all just trying to keep it together,” Nia said. “It’s frustrating because we haven’t really heard anything.”