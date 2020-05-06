Mayor provides New Bedford’s businesses with requirements to reopen

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — In an effort to ensure workers’ safety, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has signed two executive orders mandating workplace protections for businesses that are currently open or set to reopen soon.

Mitchell said under the executive orders, businesses who are aware of an employee that has tested positive for COVID-19 must report the case to the city’s department of health. He said reporting the case will allow health officials to begin tracking down those who may have been exposed to the virus.

Employers must also ensure they’re providing safe working conditions for the employees. In order to reopen, businesses must ensure that employees are practicing social distancing.

In workplaces where social distancing ish ard to enforce, Mithcell said barriers will need to be installed between close-working employees.

“Where that’s not feasible, they’ll be required to wear full [personal protective equipment] – the mask, the shield, the gowns – the whole thing,” Mitchell explained.

Mitchell said businesses must continue to screen both employees and visitors. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must be sent home.

The city is still “a little ways away” from reopening, Mitchell said, regardless of what Gov. Charlie Baker decides for the state. Mitchell said New Bedford currently has 878 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and he is continuing to see an increase in cases.

“With all the talk of re-opening, whatever opens up, and how much, and when, the virus is still going to be around,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the current requirements, which include wearing face masks, social distancing mandates and limited access to nursing homes and congregate settings, remain in effect.

The new mandates will be in effect starting Monday. Mitchell said the delay will allow businesses across the city to prepare. He said the idea is to have a basic set of ground rules since there’s an urgency to be ready and prepared for when Baker begins to reopen the state.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines