Mayor: New Bedford first US city to provide free face masks for all of its residents

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ New Bedford has reached a major mask milestone.

Mayor Jon Mitchell said that as of Tuesday, 100,000 face masks have been handed out to residents for free.

“Mask-wearing matters,” Mitchell said. “We understand that we are the first city in the United States to offer a mask to all of our residents for free.”

Mitchell said Utah did something similar at the state level, but no other city compares to New Bedford.

He said none of it would have been possible without Joseph Abboud Manufacturing.

Joe Behena, senior vice president of Joseph Abboud, said the company took a hit because of the pandemic.

The opportunity to make the city’s face masks, Behena said, helped the suit-making company bring its 750 employees back to work.

“We knew that we wanted to do something to help,” he said. “Every time we see somebody with the gray ‘NB’ mask, it does fill you with pride.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker warned that an increase in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts could force the state to reopen its field hospitals.

Mitchell said in addition to providing free masks, New Bedford is preparing to reopen its two field hospitals, both of which are former nursing homes.

Mitchell said the city has another 40,000 face masks that are ready to be distributed for free.

