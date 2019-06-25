Mayor Correia’s trial set for Feb. 24 as lawyer rules out plea deal

BOSTON (WPRI) – Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia’s attorney on Tuesday dismissed any chance for a plea deal with prosecutors in his federal fraud case, saying “there will definitely be a trial.”

During a brief hearing at federal court in Boston, U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock set Feb. 24 for day one of the criminal trial against the 27-year-old mayor, who managed to survive a recall election in March and has filed to run again this fall.

Correia’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said after the hearing he expects the trial to take roughly three weeks. He said Correia’s legal team has been given the documentation they’ve requested from prosecutors.

Reddington added that he’s now in the process of preparing to file motions in the case ahead of an August deadline.

Asked how his client is able to manage a freshly launched re-election campaign amid a pending trial, Reddington said, “He’s like the robo-mayor.”

“He’s very focused, very strong,” Reddington said. “He’s mainly concerned about getting this case over with.”

Correia, a Democrat, did not attend the hearing. He has pleaded not guilty.

Correia was arrested in October in a fraud case related to an app he developed called SnoOwl. Prosecutors allege he misused $231,000 of the $363,000 he accepted from seven investors in the company, while misleading them about the business.

Fall River voters will go back to the polls this fall for the regularly scheduled biennial mayoral election.

A preliminary round of voting will take place Sept. 17, with the top two candidates moving on to face off in the Nov. 5 general election.

Only one candidate has filed to run against Correia so far: Fall River School Committee member Paul Coogan, who nearly unseated the mayor in the March recall, losing by just 241 votes.

The deadline for other candidates to file is July 10.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.