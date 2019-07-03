Mayor: City will purchase second set of gear for Attleboro firefighters

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of Attleboro plans to purchase a second set of turnout gear for some of the city’s firefighters who are in need, according to Mayor Paul Heroux.

On Monday, the firefighter’s union posted to its Facebook page saying they’re still waiting on funding for the gear for 36 of the department’s 100 firefighters.

Phase 1 of three preventative measures against Occupational Cancer has been completed. First Gear Extractor/Drying… Posted by Attleboro Firefighters PFFM Local 848 on Monday, July 1, 2019

But in a phone interview with Heroux Tuesday night, he said he built funding into the budget that ensures all the city’s firefighters will have a second set of gear per the chief’s request. The budget is for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

“Every firefighter is going to have two sets of gear,” Heroux said.

He also added the department’s seven recently hired firefighters now have two brand-new sets of gear.

Caroline Goggin contributed to this report.