Mayor: Attleboro’s 4th of July fireworks won’t happen again this year

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Even though Massachusetts is relaxing restrictions, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux tells 12 News they city still won’t be able to host their annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

The fireworks display was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and Heroux said there is still no safe way to host the event based on the state’s current guidelines.

“The state has basically given a requirement that no more than 250 can gather in outdoor settings,” Heroux explained. “So there’s really no good way we could hold the fireworks if we were to limit it to 250 people.”

Despite this, Heroux did say city leaders are looking to host an event on Labor Day weekend.

“By then, with vaccines increasing and cases dropping, we will hopefully be able to have a parade or some other celebration,” he said.

During an interview on 12 News Now at 4, Heroux also discussed the new Attleboro High School, the future of the New England Sports Village and the state’s regional vaccination efforts at La Salette.

Watch the full interview with Mayor Heroux in the video above.