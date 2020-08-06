Mayflower II cancels trip to Newport due to Massachusetts travel restrictions

The Mayflower replica passes through a jetty as it is towed out of Plymouth Harbor Friday, Dec. 12, 2014 in Plymouth, Mass. The 57 year-old Mayflower is being towed to Mystic Seaport in Mystic, Conn., where it will be under repair throughout the winter. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Mayflower II will not make its planned visit to Newport after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker released new COVID-19 travel restrictions regarding Rhode Island.

The Boston Globe reports the full-scale replica of the Pilgrims’ ship was scheduled to visit Fort Adams on Thursday but instead will remain at New Bedford’s State Pier. The ship moved there to take cover during Tropical Storm Isaias, according to Plimoth Plantation, which owns the Mayflower II.

Rhode Islanders visiting Massachusetts are now required to quarantine for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19 within three days of their arrival, according to Baker.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey also announced on Tuesday that anyone coming from Rhode Island will also have to quarantine for 14 days, according to the governors from the tri-state.

After a $11.2 million renovation that took more than three years, the Mayflower set sail from Mystic, Connecticut on a two week trip up the coast.

On Saturday, the ship will be moved to Massachusetts Maritime Academy and then will return home to Plymouth Harbor on Monday, as it was previously scheduled.