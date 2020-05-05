FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker plans to pay a visit on Tuesday to Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River.
The Bedford Street facility has been converted to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
The tour is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
If Baker addresses the media, Eyewitness News will live stream his remarks right here on WPRI.com.
For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.
Live Streaming Tuesday: Coronavirus Coverage
11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update |12 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Baker tours Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River| 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update|
Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app »
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Gov. Baker to tour Fall River plant converted to make PPE
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 5, 2020
- Raimondo to hold daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm
- US Bishops’ Conference releases recommendations on how to safely reopen churches
- 3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask