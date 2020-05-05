Gov. Baker to tour Fall River plant converted to make PPE

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker plans to pay a visit on Tuesday to Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River.

The Bedford Street facility has been converted to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The tour is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

If Baker addresses the media, Eyewitness News will live stream his remarks right here on WPRI.com.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

