Gov. Baker to tour Fall River plant converted to make PPE

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker plans to pay a visit on Tuesday to Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River.

The Bedford Street facility has been converted to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The tour is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

If Baker addresses the media, Eyewitness News will live stream his remarks right here on WPRI.com.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update |12 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Baker tours Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River| 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update|

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

