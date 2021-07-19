Mattapoisett police chief charged with OUI

(WPRI) — Mattapoisett’s Police Chief was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Chief Mary Lyons, 61, is facing an OUI liquor charge and was also cited for a marked lanes violation.

State police say a trooper pulled Lyons over around 11 p.m. Saturday after she was allegedly driving erratically on Route 28 North in Bourne.

The officer gave Lyons a field sobriety test and determined that she was intoxicated.

Lyons was released on personal recognizance and is pending arraignment in Falmouth District Court.