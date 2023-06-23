MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Mattapoisett firefighters went above and beyond while responding to a rollover crash Friday morning.

The firefighters rushed to I-195 East and found that the car had left the roadway and crashed into a roadside memorial.

The crash damaged a wooden cross with the victim’s name on it, which the firefighters decided to bring back to the station with them.

In a social media post, the fire department shared images of the firefighters repairing the cross.

(Courtesy: Mattapoisett Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Mattapoisett Fire Rescue)

The firefighters then returned to the crash site, collected as many pieces of the memorial from the woods as possible, and put it all back together.

The driver involved in Thursday’s crash was injured, though the extent of their injuries is unknown. It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.