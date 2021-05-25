Massive fire destroys 12 units at condo complex in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Dozens are displaced after a massive fire tore through a condominium complex in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Crews responding to Franklin Crossing around 2 p.m. found flames shooting from the third floor and thick smoke billowing in the air.

It took crews hours to get the fire under control. Residents were seen scrambling to get out of their homes quickly making sure they had their family members and pets.

No one was injured due to the help of a retired firefighter who lives in one of the buildings.

“There’s an ex-fireman who lives in Building 6 who ran around ringing all the doorbells,” one resident recalled. “We grabbed the cat and took off.”

That retired firefighter is Mike Wright, who worked in Needham for 37 years.

“Just doing what anybody would’ve done,” he said. “They’re grateful, I’m grateful too.”

The flames destroyed 12 units and countless others remain inhabitable due to smoke damage or lack of power.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.