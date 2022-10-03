EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It may seem early to start thinking about snowfall, but the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is looking to make sure it’s ready for winter.

MassDOT announced Monday that it’s hiring vendors for snow and ice removal. Specifically, it’s looking for on-call plow operators.

Openings are available statewide for anyone looking to make some extra cash this winter, according to MassDOT.

Visit MassDOT’s website to learn more about the job and how to apply.