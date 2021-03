TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Anyone driving on Route 24 in Southeastern Massachusetts on Thursday should expect some delays, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT will be conducting emergency mobile shoulder and median repair operations on both sides of the highway in Berkley, Freetown, and Taunton.

The work will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and drivers traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.