LOVELL, Maine (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Dighton woman was found dead at a Maine home earlier this year, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a home on Pleasant Point Road in Lovell on Feb. 24 found Jennifer Lingard dead, along with her two young children, who were unharmed.

Lingard, 41, was there vacationing at her family’s home, officials said.

Maine State Police detectives worked with Rhode Island Police to find Sami Daou, 33, of Newport, who was vacationing with Lingard and her children. Officials say Lingard and Daou were in a relationship at the time.

On Feb. 26, Daou was found dead inside his Rhode Island home. The medical examiner determined he died from a drug overdose.

While an autopsy was conducted following Lingard’s death in February, her death has since been ruled a homicide based on recently reviewed toxicology results.

The incident remains under investigation.