CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts woman was arrested following a highway crash that killed a sheriff’s deputy in Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Cassandra Smith was driving on I-75 Tuesday night when she lost control of her Jeep and crashed into the deputy’s vehicle, which was on the side of the road for a traffic stop.

The vehicle hit the 23-year-old deputy, along with another car and its driver.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he later died. The other driver was also taken to the hospital, but that person’s condition is unknown.

Smith now faces DUI manslaughter charges.

“Sheriff Prummell confirms heartbreaking news about the loss of one of our deputies after being fatally struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on I-75. Please pray for the family, friends, and all his law enforcement family who stand behind him,” the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter.

Officials say the deputy had the vehicle’s lights on at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.