STOUGHTON, Mass. (WPRI)— A Rhode Island man was shot in Stoughton Saturday afternoon.

According to police, crews received a call for shots fired in the area of Central Street and Greenwood Avenue.

When crews arrived, they were able to get a description of a man that had fled the scene. After a search, police identified the suspect of the shooting to be 18-year-old Marc Francois.

To find the victim, officers called local hospitals and in less than an hour, an officer found a male that had self-admitted to an Attleboro hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim has yet to be identified to the public.

Police chief Donna McNamara was proud of how her team handled the investigation.

“The safety of our community is paramount, and when violence strikes, our residents should expect a rapid response and diligent investigation by our officers, who did exactly that in this incident,” Chief McNamara said. “This is a great example of professional policing at work during a rapidly unfolding incident.”

Francois now faces several charges including assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery and disorderly conduct.

This is an ongoing investigation, however, police believe this was not a random act of violence.