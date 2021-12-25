2 Pawtucket men killed in single-car crash on I-195

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed two 33-year-old men from Pawtucket on Christmas Eve.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. on I-195 westbound in Mattapoisett.

State police say the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, left the roadway, crashed into the median near the 32-mile marker, and struck trees.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved.

The two left lanes on the highway were closed for two hours while crews facilitated crash reconstruction and cleanup, but have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

