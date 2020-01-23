Massachusetts State Police Air Wing uses thermal sensor to hunt suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Massachusetts State Police were able to track down a domestic violence suspect by using infrared technology to find his hiding spot.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing was deployed to Fall River to assist in the search for the man, who was fleeing from police.

Using infrared technology, troopers onboard the Air Wing were able to find the man hiding under some brush in the woods near Wilson Road.

The troopers we able to direct the Fall River Police Department’s K-9 unit to where the suspect was hiding. The suspect, who also had four outstanding warrants against him, was then taken into custody.

“The MSP Air Wing is a vital asset to local police and other MSP units for its search and overflight capabilities,” State Police said in a statement.