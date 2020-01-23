Massachusetts State Police Air Wing uses thermal sensor to hunt suspect

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Massachusetts State Police were able to track down a domestic violence suspect by using infrared technology to find his hiding spot.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing was deployed to Fall River to assist in the search for the man, who was fleeing from police.

Using infrared technology, troopers onboard the Air Wing were able to find the man hiding under some brush in the woods near Wilson Road.

The troopers we able to direct the Fall River Police Department’s K-9 unit to where the suspect was hiding. The suspect, who also had four outstanding warrants against him, was then taken into custody.

“The MSP Air Wing is a vital asset to local police and other MSP units for its search and overflight capabilities,” State Police said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com