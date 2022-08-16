EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding the public to only use its official website to make transactions after reports of phishing scams.

The RMV said people should be wary of text messages or emails claiming to be from the RMV or MassDOT, since they’re often not legitimate. Avoid clicking on any links or sharing personal information with possible scammers.

“Customers should never respond to texts or emails asking for personal information and should avoid using any unofficial third-party websites claiming to assist with RMV services,” Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said.

The RMV said the following are red flags: