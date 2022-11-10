BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts residents are being reminded to beware of deer out on the roadways after an increase in deer-related crashes during last year’s mating season, according to AAA Northeast.

Between October and December 2021, 1,656 crashes involving deer were reported in the state, the highest total during that time period since 2002. Bristol County had 282 crashes, while Middleborough reported the most for a single town with 33.

“Hitting a deer can have traumatic and devastating consequences and drivers need to be especially vigilant at this time of year,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast’s Vice President of Public and Government Affairs. “The best defense against deer crashes is to be prepared and alert.”

AAA shared these tips to prevent deer crashes: