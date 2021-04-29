Massachusetts native asks witnesses to come forward in Fall River hit-and-run that injured his wife

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Massachusetts native is desperate for answers after his wife was hit by a car in Fall River earlier this week.

Robert Boulay tells 12 News he and his wife, Janice Miranda Boulay, currently live in Florida, but were visiting the area to help their youngest daughter move.

The couple was walking in the area of Battleship Cove prior to the incident, and Janice was walking back to their car in the Heritage Park parking lot. That’s when Robert said a red SUV drove through two empty parking spaces before hitting her.

“I saw this car strike her and her bounce off the car and onto the pavement,” Robert recalled.

“It was so surreal,” he continued. “I saw her on the ground and I’m just like, ‘I don’t believe this is happening.’ As I’m running up to her, it was in slow motion.”

Robert then watched in horror as the driver took off, nearly hitting Janice a second time.

“She had backed up and went around right by her head area while she was laying on the ground, and sped off,” he said.

Thankfully, he said his wife was able to remember part of the woman’s license plate.

“She clearly saw Massachusetts D318,” he said.

Janice was seriously injured and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital for emergency surgery.

“Her kneecap was shattered, her tibia was broken, her wrist, her hand, and just everything on the right side,” Robert said, adding that it will likely be months before she can walk on her own again.

Robert said they had previously planned on taking a road trip in their RV soon, but all of that has been put on hold.

He said now that Janice is on the road to recovery, he’s hoping anyone who witnessed the incident or can identify the driver will do the right thing.

“She knows she is facing criminal charges, so that’s going to be tough to get someone to come forward,” he said of the driver. “Someone else is going to step up to the plate to say, ‘We saw this, and this is what we believe.'”

Robert is confident the woman responsible drives a red SUV, and by the looks of his wife’s injuries, her car likely sustained some damage to the front bumper.

“It wasn’t like she was pulling out of a parking space, and you hit someone by accident,” he said. “She was going at least 10 miles an hour to do the damage that she’s done.”

Police tell 12 News they are investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone who believes they know who hit Janice or witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.