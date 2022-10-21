SUTTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who worked as a magician was charged Friday with possession of child pornography.

Scott Jameson, 45, was stopped by authorities at Logan Airport on Friday after a months-long trip to Cambodia. Officials said he allegedly possessed more than 100 images and at least one video of child pornography on his devices.

Jameson performed for young children in kindergarten through the eighth grade for over 20 years, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Jameson faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.