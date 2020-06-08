Massachusetts businesses preparing to reopen in Phase 2

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts is moving on to Phase 2 of reopening its economy starting on Monday.

Wetherlaine’s Restaurant in Attleboro has been busy converting their parking lot for outdoor dining service.

“We wanted to take the next step and move on to the next normal,” restaurant manager Jan Gard said.

Restaurant restrictions during Phase 2 include requiring tables be six feet apart, mandating masks be worn unless seated, and limited parties to no more than six people per table.

“We tried to make it as inviting as possible because it is a parking lot and we wanted people to feel comfortable with being outside,” Gard said.

Phase 2 of reopening will happen in two steps, with the first beginning Monday with restrictions. This includes child care, day camps, hotels, and youth sports.

Other close-contact personal service businesses like nail care, massage therapy and tattoo services, can open in step two. Gov. Baker is yet to announce when that second step will happen.

“And that’s going to be determined by the data which will probably eb revealed over the course of the next several days,” Gov. Baker said during a news conference on Saturday.

At Wetherlaine’s Restaurant they are just looking forward to serving their customers once again.

“It’s such a dismal time. Maybe its time to come out and celebrate even if it’s six feet apart,” Gard said.