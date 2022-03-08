BOSTON (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts mothers boarded a plane Monday night heading to Poland, on a mission to help Ukrainian refugees.

The United Nations refugee chief said as of Tuesday morning, 2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.

The worsening humanitarian crisis spurred Terry Reid, of North Attleboro, and Ulana Nosal, of Walpole, into action.

The two women, with their own familial ties to Ukraine, packed duffel bags full of hand warmers and medical supplies, like quick clot bandages meant to stop bleeding.

Those supplies will be given to the non-profit Sunflower for Peace. Then, their week of work begins.

“My grandmother fought really hard to get here, to make sure that I was taught my heritage. I’ve been prepared for this,” Reid told WBZ news on Monday. “This is what I was taught to do. I don’t know how to do anything different than to fight in some way.”

They’re also bringing monetary donations, which they’ll use to drive fleeing families from the border, find them temporary housing and give them food. Logistical support is coming from a relative who works for the UN.

When the women explained where they were going and who these supplies would help, the airline waived their baggage fees.

“Putin will never win. He can’t,” Nosal told WBZ. “There’s too much good. Too much good in the world. He can’t win.”