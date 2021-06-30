Mass. warns of venomous Portuguese man o’ war at Horseneck Beach

WESTPORT, Mass. (AP) — State officials are warning beachgoers that the venomous Portuguese man o’ war has been spotted in the waters off Horseneck Beach in Westport.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation on Tuesday warned the public of the presence of the sea creature and said it has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine animals.

The Herald-News reports that its tentacles below the water, which can grow as long as 100 feet, deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish.

While rarely deadly to humans, it can cause painful welts on exposed skin.