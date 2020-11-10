Mass. teen still missing after officers fatally shoot Florida man wanted in her disappearance

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Florida man wanted in connection with a Massachusetts teen’s disappearance was killed while officials were attempting to arrest him, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Luis Zaragoza, 37, also known as Luis Barbosa, was killed in Crestview, Florida last Thursday morning while U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody.

Jalajhia Finklea, 18, of Mashpee, is still missing after she was last seen getting into Zaragoza’s rented car in New Bedford on Oct. 20, according to the DA’s office.

According to Finklea’s family, she was 17-years-old and five months pregnant when she was allegedly taken. She also had just started a two-step medical procedure at a Boston clinic.

Her family was told if she didn’t finish the procedure, her life was at risk.

“I just want my kid back, that’s how I’m feeling, I’m feeling angry,” Finklea’s mother said.

An ongoing investigation revealed that Finklea’s cell phone was last used to call Zaragoza shortly before she got into his vehicle. Zaragoza then turned off his own cellphone and prosecutors found Finklea’s phone discarded on Route 140 five miles away from where she got into the vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

Police determined that Zaragoza left Massachusetts and traveled to Florida, then Texas, before returning back to Florida. The DA’s office said police were able to obtain surveillance footage of some of the places Zaragoza traveled to during the last two weeks, but none showed Finklea.

The U.S. Marshals were able to locate Zaragoza on Wednesday night and began surveilling him.

New Bedford police were then able to obtain an arrest warrant for Zaragoza, charging him with kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.

New Bedford police detectives were on their way to Florida Thursday morning, according to the DA’s office, as the U.S. Marshal’s office attempted to arrest Zaragoza at a McDonald’s parking lot in Crestview, Florida.

Zaragoza was armed with a handgun and died during a confrontation with police. The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Flordia Department of Law Enforcement.

Anyone who has information on Finklea’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department Station 3 at (508) 991-6360.