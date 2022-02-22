MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was seriously injured after a fire broke out at a home for veterans in Middleboro early Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State police say Trooper John Hagerty was patrolling the area around 1 a.m. when he observed a fire at a multi-unit home on West Grove Street.

The fire chief says Hagerty helped evacuate residents and used a ladder to get a man trapped on the third floor.

That man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for serious burns, officials say.

About a dozen other residents, many of them veterans, got out of the home safely.

State police say Hagerty was taken to Morton Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

“Our thoughts are with the victim this morning,” state police wrote on Twitter. “We’re proud of Tpr Hagerty and grateful to all who responded and assisted.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.