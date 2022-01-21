Mass. state trooper injured after cruiser struck by suspected impaired driver

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after their cruiser was struck late Thursday night in Taunton.

Officials say a suspected impaired driver hit the trooper’s cruiser around 10 p.m. where Route 44 and Cohannet Street meet.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified at this time, was arrested on scene and charged with Operating Under the Influence.

The trooper was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This incident yet again underscores the dangers of the job but also the immense risk that impaired drivers create on our roads. Our message is simple — DRIVE SOBER,” a Facebook post by the State Police Association of Massachusetts read.

The incident remains under investigation.