NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after they say a trooper and his cruiser were struck by a vehicle on the highway late Saturday night.

According to police, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. on I-195 West in New Bedford as the trooper was getting out of the cruiser to help at the scene of a previous crash.

The trooper, who is not being names at this time, was taken to St. Luke`s Hospital.

He was treated for his injuries and eventually released.

The driver of the vehicle, who is also not being identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the crash to determine if the operator will face charges is ongoing.