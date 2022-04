WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are working to track down a suspect who took off during a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Troopers are on I-195 in the area of Route 88 searching for a white Toyota Tacoma, believed to be operated by a white male who is possibly armed.

State police say the public should not approach the vehicle, but instead call 911 immediately.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.