Mass. State Police investigating serious crash in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash involving two vehicles that happened in Freetown early Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., police were called to Route 24 North just before exit 13 for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that a van and a truck somehow collided.

One vehicle rolled over and that driver was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The right lane was closed for about two hours.

An accident reconstruction team was called out to the scene to investigate a cause.

Right now, the condition of the other diver involved is not known.