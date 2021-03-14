Mass. State Police investigating serious crash in Freetown

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash involving two vehicles that happened in Freetown early Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., police were called to Route 24 North just before exit 13 for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that a van and a truck somehow collided.

One vehicle rolled over and that driver was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The right lane was closed for about two hours.

An accident reconstruction team was called out to the scene to investigate a cause.

Right now, the condition of the other diver involved is not known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community