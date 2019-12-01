Driver killed, passenger hurt in Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened in Mansfield early Sunday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., police received several 911 calls about a rollover crash in the area of I-95 North near Exit 6A. They arrived on scene to find a car had rolled over into the center median.

According to police, the driver – a 25-year-old Brockton man – and his 27-year-old passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead while the passenger was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.